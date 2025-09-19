Had trouble spotting where your creatures were when you had a lot of humans and rooms? Now you can more easily see them with a little icon above them, that becomes more visible the farther you zoom out!

Restarting a run will now also use your last used deck, rather than defaulting to... default.

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.

If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻



Changes

New icon for humans (above their head) going straight to the heart to differentiate it more from the fleeing human icon.

Added a creature icon when you zoom out so you can easily spot your creatures.

Added a highlight to the Well room.

Added Entangled webs to the stone masons.

Added reaction animations to the Stone Masons.

Added the ability to view the active Totems with a controller.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed restarting from Death screen always using the default deck instead of the deck form the lost run.

Fixed Mechanical Room also applying its base cost when moved.

Fixed the Endless tolling SFX from tolling endlessly.

Fixed some creatures not registering in the room they enter causing them to not apply their effect.

Fixed the bell of the belltower being invisible when starting the game.

Fixed humans being stuck in the entangled web when a card is played on them where they should move to another room.

In case you missed them, here are all the other changes and fixes we've pushed since the big update this week:

Changes

VFX Changes New Unhallowed Ground activate effect + idle effect so you see in which room it’s active.

Updated colliders in the Cave so Bloodletter doesn’t get stuck.

Improve Creatures prioritization of sane Humans over insane ones.

Make Creatures act when they enter the room they need to be in, instead of at the very end of their walking animation.

Updated Smudge Stick description (As it also works on creatures, not only the witch).

Unhallowed Grounds no longer stacks with itself or other traps.

Occultists no longer damage the heart when turned insane.

Reworked the animation system to try prevent humans being stuck in their animation.

Get an upgraded card back when a Creature spawned from an upgraded card is removed.

Fixed Bugs