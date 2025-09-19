Minor update.
In NG+, you can repair your car in any condition.
SSR reflection quality has been improved at max settings.
Fans on the road spawn slightly more often (but overall, there are still few of them on the road).
The mine in Dash Mode is more visible and has a smaller activation radius.
Radar destruction on the Canyon map occurs earlier to make it more useful.
Fixed some issues in Escape mode.
Other minor fixes.
5.04
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1664221
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update