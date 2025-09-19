Minor update.



In NG+, you can repair your car in any condition.

SSR reflection quality has been improved at max settings.

Fans on the road spawn slightly more often (but overall, there are still few of them on the road).

The mine in Dash Mode is more visible and has a smaller activation radius.

Radar destruction on the Canyon map occurs earlier to make it more useful.

Fixed some issues in Escape mode.

Other minor fixes.