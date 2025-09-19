Patch notes 1.199

Added a Mass Activate spell and an Auto Move button, both intended to speed up large combats and reduce micro-management (see explanation below)

Fixed melee attack ranges (previously, sometimes 1-hex weapons were able to hit at a distance of 2, and sometimes 2-hex weapons were able to hit at a distance of 3)

Put an extra dead-zone around the combat speedup slider to avoid accidental move-clicks when trying to slide it

Improved enemy moves in combat so if their path is blocked they still move as close as they can get, rather than standing still

** New Spell: Mass-Activate **

In addition to the existing Activate spell (which activates one minion at a time) this gives you a slider to pick how many minions you want to activate *and auto-move* all at once. This will probably be most useful in combination with normal Activate, rather than replacing it -- e.g. you might manually move a few critical minions on the front line of combat, and then let the rest auto-move to bring up reinforcements from further back with less effort.

** New Button: Auto-Move **

This is a new button which you click when you want your currently active character to automatically move and attack. It gives more control than Mass Activate since you are picking precisely which minions to activate rather than relying on an algorithm to pick.



Patch Notes 1.200

Fixed the issue where items delivered to your house by Ilona and Gustav kept re-appearing after you had taken them

Fixed a bug with Klaus not being in place for the ambush if it was already evening when you arranged it

Fixed Diedrik’s conflict between the picnic date setup and the ‘sometimes dead is better’ plot in the library

Fixed a bug which occasionally had the MC stuck in a reloading animation after a combat had finished

Improved the wording/motivation around the initial gathering of (Spoiler) to search the (Spoiler)



Patch Notes 1.201

Added an option in the new Mass Activate spell so you can choose to prioritise activating minions close to enemies first, or minions close to you first

Fixed a point of confusion when translating the (Spoiler) ritual page

Patch Notes 1.202