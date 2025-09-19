Patch notes 1.199
Added a Mass Activate spell and an Auto Move button, both intended to speed up large combats and reduce micro-management (see explanation below)
Fixed melee attack ranges (previously, sometimes 1-hex weapons were able to hit at a distance of 2, and sometimes 2-hex weapons were able to hit at a distance of 3)
Put an extra dead-zone around the combat speedup slider to avoid accidental move-clicks when trying to slide it
Improved enemy moves in combat so if their path is blocked they still move as close as they can get, rather than standing still
** New Spell: Mass-Activate **
In addition to the existing Activate spell (which activates one minion at a time) this gives you a slider to pick how many minions you want to activate *and auto-move* all at once. This will probably be most useful in combination with normal Activate, rather than replacing it -- e.g. you might manually move a few critical minions on the front line of combat, and then let the rest auto-move to bring up reinforcements from further back with less effort.
** New Button: Auto-Move **
This is a new button which you click when you want your currently active character to automatically move and attack. It gives more control than Mass Activate since you are picking precisely which minions to activate rather than relying on an algorithm to pick.
Patch Notes 1.200
Fixed the issue where items delivered to your house by Ilona and Gustav kept re-appearing after you had taken them
Fixed a bug with Klaus not being in place for the ambush if it was already evening when you arranged it
Fixed Diedrik’s conflict between the picnic date setup and the ‘sometimes dead is better’ plot in the library
Fixed a bug which occasionally had the MC stuck in a reloading animation after a combat had finished
Improved the wording/motivation around the initial gathering of (Spoiler) to search the (Spoiler)
Patch Notes 1.201
Added an option in the new Mass Activate spell so you can choose to prioritise activating minions close to enemies first, or minions close to you first
Fixed a point of confusion when translating the (Spoiler) ritual page
Patch Notes 1.202
Enabled rebinding of Quicksave and Quickload shortcut keys. Also enabled the Function keys to be used during rebinding generally.
The game now saves any modification you have made to the UI scale, to default back to when you next start up the game
The game now saves your “Speedup” setting in Combat, and sets to this value when you next start up the game
Made it so you don’t have to keep choosing to use the ‘enhanced’ Animate ritual, i.e. it’s automatic after you first use it
Guards on the city walls now have vision arcs and can witness you committing crimes (apart from Mr. Sleepy near the picnic spot)
Minions who are following you can now also be spotted by NPCs, and attributed as a crime to you, if they’re quite close to you
The To-Hit calculations are now displayed when you hover over an enemy to hit them in combat
