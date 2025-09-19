 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20052517 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
We've completely rewritten the codebase to pinpoint bugs lurking in the depths of code interactions. After some time and testing, we've managed to come up with the second major update for the "Mirror Atelier".

Biggest Changes in This Patch
  • The reshuffle mechanism has been rewritten to improve the performance of random walks.
  • A Gameplay Settings group has been added to the Options screen.
    New options added with this change are:
    Show Puzzle Secret: Helps you identify missing piece position by making it semi-visible.
    Use Sliding Tiles: If you don't prefer animations or find them time-consuming, you can now disable them.
    Show Narrative: If you don't prefer narration or find it time-consuming, you can now disable them. You can still read the narratives in the Stories screen after you complete the relevant stages.


Bug Fixes in This Patch
  • Fixed: Inconsistent state of the "Show/Hide Tile Order" button.
    When the stage changes, the tile labels' visible state is now maintained.
    When the Collections screen is used to start a new level, the tile labels' visible state is also maintained.
  • Fixed: Story snippets do not immediately unlock after completing their corresponding level.
  • Fixed: Strength and Justice achievements in Moon Shade Tarot are not achievable.


Enjoy the new features and fixes!


Do Not Forget to Wishlist The Game
If this is the first time you are seeing the game, you can visit our Store Page and add "Mirror Atelier" to your wishlist in order to increase the game's wishlist number. This would increase our morale by ensuring that the game is get to be noticed by more people.

Also don't forget to follow us on our Steam Page for our other titles.

