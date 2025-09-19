Biggest Changes in This Patch
- The reshuffle mechanism has been rewritten to improve the performance of random walks.
- A Gameplay Settings group has been added to the Options screen.
New options added with this change are:
Show Puzzle Secret: Helps you identify missing piece position by making it semi-visible.
Use Sliding Tiles: If you don't prefer animations or find them time-consuming, you can now disable them.
Show Narrative: If you don't prefer narration or find it time-consuming, you can now disable them. You can still read the narratives in the Stories screen after you complete the relevant stages.
Bug Fixes in This Patch
- Fixed: Inconsistent state of the "Show/Hide Tile Order" button.
When the stage changes, the tile labels' visible state is now maintained.
When the Collections screen is used to start a new level, the tile labels' visible state is also maintained.
- Fixed: Story snippets do not immediately unlock after completing their corresponding level.
- Fixed: Strength and Justice achievements in Moon Shade Tarot are not achievable.
Enjoy the new features and fixes!
