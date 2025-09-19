Hello Voyagers! We have an update out now that addresses some of the issues you've been experiencing.

First, thank you so much for all of the helpful reports and patience as we get these bugs resolved! Now, on to the fixes:

Founder's Pack & Twitch Rewards Fix

We've implemented a partial fix for Founder's Pack Items and Twitch Rewards not being craftable in-game:

What's Working:

Founder's Pack and Twitch Rewards always work for the Host

Both should be craftable in single-player games and Dedicated Server games

Founder's Pack should be craftable in regularly hosted multiplayer games

Still Working On:

Twitch Rewards are currently NOT showing up for players joining regularly hosted multiplayer games

We're actively investigating this and hope to have a fix out soon

Direct Connect Feature

We've added a Direct Connect to IP feature for joining Dedicated Servers:

New button in the Server Browser opens a prompt to connect directly using IP and password

Known Issue:

If you enter the wrong password, you'll need to exit and restart the game. Type carefully!

Important for Dedicated Server Hosts

All Dedicated Servers must be restarted to get this update. Server and client versions must match for players to join successfully.

Check our Service Status Page for the latest updates.

What's Next

We are continuing to work on the above issues, and keeping an eye out for other urgent fixes!

We’ve got a bunch more streamers checking out the game as we go into our first launch weekend!

Voyagers of Nera is still 20% off for our launch discount

Dev stream next Thursday at 12pm PT where we'll share what's coming in our 2-week patch!

See you on the waves!

The Treehouse Team