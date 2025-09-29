Hi everyone! Josh here. 👋



A common critique I see is that Firefly Village's grid movement can feel stiff and restrictive. Of course, grid movement is deeply ingrained in the game, so changing it would be impossible…

Just kidding! ✨

Today’s update overhauls player movement to feel more modern.

Let me know what you think!

I also got carried away and added a new animal: fluffy bunnies!🐇

I’m calling it the “Smooth Moves & Fluffy Friends” update.

And what’s this? The game is also part of the Steam Autumn Sale! 👀

Perfect timing to grab a copy—or share with a friend.

Thank you all for the support!

If you’d like to help the game grow, please consider leaving a review. 💛



—Josh

PS: Thanks to everyone who commented on my last post. Looks like character stuff is next on the list…!