Hi everyone! Josh here. 👋
A common critique I see is that Firefly Village's grid movement can feel stiff and restrictive. Of course, grid movement is deeply ingrained in the game, so changing it would be impossible…
Just kidding! ✨
Today’s update overhauls player movement to feel more modern.
Let me know what you think!
I also got carried away and added a new animal: fluffy bunnies!🐇
I’m calling it the “Smooth Moves & Fluffy Friends” update.
And what’s this? The game is also part of the Steam Autumn Sale! 👀
Perfect timing to grab a copy—or share with a friend.
Thank you all for the support!
—Josh
PS: Thanks to everyone who commented on my last post. Looks like character stuff is next on the list…!
