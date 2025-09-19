 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20052242
Update notes via Steam Community

Lock Loch

  • Added a new hybrid game mode called Lock Lock. It's another matching game but this time you gotta lock and match shapes before they reach the endzone.
  • The multiplayer version of Loch Loch is a little different. You aren't playing the same board as others, but that's because you're battling the other boards. You will be sending shapes at them!


OTHER STUFF

  • Atlantis button lights up when hovered.
  • Single player play buttons have a description that appears when hovered.
  • Pinball ball physics adjusted just a tad

