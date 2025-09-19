MUSIC ROOM [音楽室] ♪ (￣▽￣)ノ Sing along!
🎵 2 NEW songs added to the Music Room!
・夢のケーキ = ゆめ の ケーキ = “A dream cake” 🍰
・趣味 = しゅみ = “Hobbies” 🎨⚽🎾
📚 BOOK ROOM [図書室]
・2 NEW KANA-level stories with quizzes have been added.
・There are 6 levels of reading, each explained on a poster inside the room.
・More stories are planned for future updates （＾▽＾）／
🌸 Reading Levels:
KANA – Learn & practice hiragana + katakana in context ✎
N5 – Beginner level
N4 – Elementary level
N3 – Intermediate level
N2 – Advanced level
N1 – Mastery level
・Fixed text coloring for better readability.
(^▽^) See you in the next update!
BUILD 7.1: 🎶 Songs & Kana Reading
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3764891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update