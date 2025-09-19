MUSIC ROOM [音楽室] ♪ (￣▽￣)ノ Sing along!

🎵 2 NEW songs added to the Music Room!

・夢のケーキ = ゆめ の ケーキ = “A dream cake” 🍰

・趣味 = しゅみ = “Hobbies” 🎨⚽🎾



📚 BOOK ROOM [図書室]

・2 NEW KANA-level stories with quizzes have been added.

・There are 6 levels of reading, each explained on a poster inside the room.

・More stories are planned for future updates （＾▽＾）／



🌸 Reading Levels:

KANA – Learn & practice hiragana + katakana in context ✎

N5 – Beginner level

N4 – Elementary level

N3 – Intermediate level

N2 – Advanced level

N1 – Mastery level



・Fixed text coloring for better readability.



(^▽^) See you in the next update!