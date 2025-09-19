 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20052212
Update notes via Steam Community
MUSIC ROOM [音楽室] ♪ (￣▽￣)ノ Sing along!
🎵 2 NEW songs added to the Music Room!
・夢のケーキ = ゆめ の ケーキ = “A dream cake” 🍰
・趣味 = しゅみ = “Hobbies” 🎨⚽🎾

📚 BOOK ROOM [図書室]
・2 NEW KANA-level stories with quizzes have been added.
・There are 6 levels of reading, each explained on a poster inside the room.
・More stories are planned for future updates （＾▽＾）／

🌸 Reading Levels:
KANA – Learn & practice hiragana + katakana in context ✎
N5 – Beginner level
N4 – Elementary level
N3 – Intermediate level
N2 – Advanced level
N1 – Mastery level

・Fixed text coloring for better readability.

(^▽^) See you in the next update!

