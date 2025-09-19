 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20052148 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Character Customization UI
- Added TONS of outfit recolors
- Added TONS of fur recolors
- Added random emotes when selecting outfits
- Polished some mission text
- Added new character art
- Added pop-up player-character for toasts and end-of-screen scoring
- Added player-character emoting for high scores
- lots and lots of little bug fixes.

