- Added Character Customization UI
- Added TONS of outfit recolors
- Added TONS of fur recolors
- Added random emotes when selecting outfits
- Polished some mission text
- Added new character art
- Added pop-up player-character for toasts and end-of-screen scoring
- Added player-character emoting for high scores
- lots and lots of little bug fixes.
Patch Notes - Friends & Family Playtest Edition
