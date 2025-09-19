 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20052074 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Info

With this update the options data has been resetted. Only the options data, NOT savegames.

Currently only languages english and german are enabled until next update. We still have a lot to translate before activate the other languages again.

Inputs

■ Added input "walk mode" to switch between slow, normal and fast walk with only one press

Level Design

■ Fixed some reported map issues

Added

■ Added unit system for weight (oz or g)
■ Added function to deselect items which wanna pay at checkout at building "main store"
■ Added function to select items which wanna sell at checkout at building "scrap yard"
■ Added function to select items which wanna sell at checkout at building "gold sale"
■ Added function to customize multiple items at building "workshop"
■ Added function to select or deselect all items at checkout at building "main store"
■ Added function to select or deselect all items at checkout at building "gold sale"
■ Added function to select or deselect all items at checkout at building "scrap yard"
■ Added function to select count of the same item at checkout at building "main store"
■ Added function to select count of the same item at checkout at building "scrap yard"

Reworked

■ Reworked interface design

Functionality

■ Added function to roll/unroll item "minersmoss" while held item with character
■ Added function to roll/unroll item "cables" while held item with character
■ Added function to roll/unroll item "hoses" while held item with character

Changed

■ Changed item name "cablegas" to "hosegas"
■ Changed item name "meltingcrucible01" to "meltingcrucible02"
■ Changed item name "meltingcrucible02" to "meltingcrucible01"
■ Changed volume for item "meltingcrucible01" from "0.3L" to "0.5L"
■ Changed volume for item "meltingcrucible02" from "0.5L" to "1.0L"
■ Changed show g-coins moved from tablet to inventory

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with not show item "bottle01" after attach to an active quick slot
■ Fixed error with not show item "bottle02" after attach to an active quick slot
■ Fixed error with not show item "bottle03" after attach to an active quick slot
■ Fixed error with sometimes an detached item attached again after drop it on the ground
■ Fixed error with items can not reattach at customizer on vehicle


What's planned for Next Updates?

■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots




Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter


We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː

