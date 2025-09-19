Info

Inputs

Level Design

Added

Reworked

Functionality

Changed

Troubleshooting

What's planned for Next Updates?

Roadmap

Discord

With this update the options data has been resetted. Only the options data, NOT savegames.Currently only languages english and german are enabled until next update. We still have a lot to translate before activate the other languages again.■ Added input "walk mode" to switch between slow, normal and fast walk with only one press■ Fixed some reported map issues■ Added unit system for weight (oz or g)■ Added function to deselect items which wanna pay at checkout at building "main store"■ Added function to select items which wanna sell at checkout at building "scrap yard"■ Added function to select items which wanna sell at checkout at building "gold sale"■ Added function to customize multiple items at building "workshop"■ Added function to select or deselect all items at checkout at building "main store"■ Added function to select or deselect all items at checkout at building "gold sale"■ Added function to select or deselect all items at checkout at building "scrap yard"■ Added function to select count of the same item at checkout at building "main store"■ Added function to select count of the same item at checkout at building "scrap yard"■ Reworked interface design■ Added function to roll/unroll item "minersmoss" while held item with character■ Added function to roll/unroll item "cables" while held item with character■ Added function to roll/unroll item "hoses" while held item with character■ Changed item name "cablegas" to "hosegas"■ Changed item name "meltingcrucible01" to "meltingcrucible02"■ Changed item name "meltingcrucible02" to "meltingcrucible01"■ Changed volume for item "meltingcrucible01" from "0.3L" to "0.5L"■ Changed volume for item "meltingcrucible02" from "0.5L" to "1.0L"■ Changed show g-coins moved from tablet to inventory■ Fixed error with not show item "bottle01" after attach to an active quick slot■ Fixed error with not show item "bottle02" after attach to an active quick slot■ Fixed error with not show item "bottle03" after attach to an active quick slot■ Fixed error with sometimes an detached item attached again after drop it on the ground■ Fixed error with items can not reattach at customizer on vehicle■ New vehicle system (in progress)■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots