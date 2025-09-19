 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20052073 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Commanders,

with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs:

  • due to nerfs or auras blocked defense values will shown porperly with a smybol now

  • upgrading units within a city works as expected now

  • if hovering over a ruin, city or castle the name will shown correct within the sidebar

  • fixed a bug where fighting against Zepar (Boss Unit) in level 1.6 could cause a freeze

  • fixed a bug where finishing the level The Tower (2.7) was not possible due to a false trigger

  • fixed an issue when scrolling with the mouse wheel on the new UI

Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!

Thank you all for your ongoing support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Shields of Loyalty Release Depot Depot 1318241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link