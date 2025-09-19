Commanders,

with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs:

due to nerfs or auras blocked defense values will shown porperly with a smybol now

upgrading units within a city works as expected now

if hovering over a ruin, city or castle the name will shown correct within the sidebar

fixed a bug where fighting against Zepar (Boss Unit) in level 1.6 could cause a freeze

fixed a bug where finishing the level The Tower (2.7) was not possible due to a false trigger

fixed an issue when scrolling with the mouse wheel on the new UI

Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!

Thank you all for your ongoing support!