Dear End Transmission? Players, our long-awaited final update is finally here!
This update brings you the Official Soundtrack! You can now play and download all the cassette music from your Steam library. These tracks were made by our awesome composer, Morten Heide, post-launch. 'Morning' and 'Evening' tracks are also included.
In this update there are also a few quality-of-life changes, improved tutorials and bug fixes.
Finally, we now support Danish and Simplified Chinese subtitles.
We would like to thank you, the Players, for giving our game a spin and letting us tell the story of Lenna.
This game has been quite the journey. It has made us meet new amazing people, learn a ton of skills, and tell a story that we're all very proud of.
Remember we have a Discord server where we can chill and play together! Here is the link: https://discord.gg/pahCsQj9H6
Remember to cherish every moment, live out your dreams, and share the love with those close to you.
With love,
Team Tall Trees
Changed files in this update