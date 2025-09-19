Greetings Commander,



The latest update has been released: Release v1.1.0d - Achievements



In today's patch we’ve introduced 38 new Steam Achievements, organized into six categories: Exalted Feats, Covenants, Voidcraft, Dominion, Stratagems, Massacre, and Hosts of War. These challenges are designed to push you to approach Void War in fresh ways, adding new layers of depth and replayability to the experience you already know.

Retroactive Achievements

Some but not all Achievements will be retroactive, meaning the game can check your Archives data and automatically complete Achievements whose data can be verified in your past runs. Unfortunately most Achievements rely on data that was never stored in past versions of the game, so those will have to be completed in v1.1.0d or later.

Additional Changes

We’ve also rolled out the usual round of UI improvements, bug fixes, and balance adjustments inspired by player feedback. The new Dismiss Crew button makes it simple to clear unwanted crew from your ship, particularly handy when chasing the Covenant achievements. The commander and ship selection menus now provide detailed tracking of victories by commander and Torment level. Poison mechanics have also been refined: higher stacks now deal damage more rapidly, so piling on massive poison will drain enemy life far faster than before. Several underpowered units have been strengthened: Imperial Marshals now deal double damage in burning rooms, while Blood Golems have gained the ability to raise Thralls.

Version Number: Release 1.1.0d

Content

Added 38 Steam Achievements

Stability

Fixed husks and other crew rewards lingering in the background after not being picked during choice rewards (added during Beta)

Provisional fix for rare Starflayer wave attack crash (added during Beta)

Provisional fix for rare Summon Hound crash (added during Beta)

Provisional fix for delayed crew death from ranged attacks (added during Beta)

Fixed rare crew stuck bug from enemy crew spawner spawning past capacity (added during Beta)

Gameplay

Added ‘Dismiss Crew’ button (added during Beta)

Poison damage applies faster when stacked above 10, 20, and 30

Reduced Imperial Enforcer buy price

Reduced Imperial Marshal buy price

Added "double DPS in rooms on fire" and fire immunity to Imperial Marshal

Increased Corsair DPS

Added Raise Thrall ability to Blood Golem

Increased Death Knight buy price

Increased Assault Cyborg buy price

Increased Conqueror buy price

Increased Gene Soldier DPS

Reduced Death Cultist buy price

Increased Death Mage HP

UI

Victories on Normal difficulty are now displayed in the ship select menu (added during Beta)

Added Victorious Commanders indicator to ship select (added during Beta)

Text

Fixed Carnivore Hatch description (added during Beta)





