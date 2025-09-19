- Ability to delete save slots from within application.
- Refresh metadata on older save files.
- Increase PS5 metadata slot allotment size.
- Tutorial text size adjustable with user text scale.
- Text & UI scale settings on first tutorial message.
- Left justified pause menu to match
- Localization updates.
Patch Notes 24.4
