19 September 2025 Build 20051902
  • Ability to delete save slots from within application.
  • Refresh metadata on older save files.
  • Increase PS5 metadata slot allotment size.
  • Tutorial text size adjustable with user text scale.
  • Text & UI scale settings on first tutorial message.
  • Left justified pause menu to match
  • Localization updates.

