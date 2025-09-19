

Hey Adventurers,

The biggest update has just dropped for Yollen, reshaping the game for the better

I’ve been working on improving progression flow, adding more content, and fixing the annoying issues you’ve pointed out and I really hope the game feels much better now.

What's new:

Smoother XP progression - leveling is now a lot faster and more natural

Rebalanced item stacks - cooked and smelted items will have twice the stack size (and a bit more)

New achievements - and yes, that means more inventory slots

Improved auto-save logic – no more corrupted saves

Lots of new content – including items, smoother progression tools, and surprises to discover.=

Smarter auto-consume – it will only consume when needed and not immediately as it used to

Updated translations – better support for more players around the world

And much more...

I really hope it makes the game more enjoyable now - and even more so for those who’ve enjoyed it from the start.

If you enjoy the new update, I’d be grateful if you consider leaving a review on Steam - it helps a lot!

As always, please keep the feedback coming - here in the Community Hub or on Discord

Hope you enjoy the grind - and get your revenge on goddamn Yollen

New content:

New skill levels:

Fighting Skill - New Enemies:

Fishing Skill - new fish

Mining Skill - Magma Stone

Alchemy Skill - new potions

Experience potion can be crafted with katnis leaves:

Crafting Skill - new items

Axes, Pickaxes and Fishing rods increase the speed of skill completion

Market Skill - new items

Now this level item gives you an ability to buy inventory slots:

New Item drops:



And much-much more ːgmanː