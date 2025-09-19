 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20051868 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Continuing testing of voice chat...


1. (UPDATE) VOICE: Added voice activation. You may now select between push-to-talk (now button V) or voice activation in the audio settings. Also added options to increase voice buffer sizes; if you hear others stuttering you may want to try increasing voice network buffer size. If others hear you stuttering, you may want to increasing voice local buffer size. Increasing these will incur some delay in when voice is played back with values of 1 => ~125ms, 2 => ~250ms, 3 => ~500ms, 4 => ~1000ms.

2. (FIX) IMPULSE: Saves should now be correctly reported by who the player was saved from as well as no longer cause incidental TKs.

3. (FIX) PHX: Pad repair rates corrected.

