VSync Fix – For smoother gameplay.



Updated Game Icon – A refreshed look that better represents the game.



Background Image Improvements – Enhanced visuals for a better experience.



Hints Update – Pressing H now shows PathHints on screen for 4 seconds, after which they disappear automatically. You can activate them again at any time by pressing H whenever you need guidance.



Hello everyone,We’ve just released a small update forwith the following improvements:This update should already be in your download queue. Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback it helps us keep improving Maze Infinite Puzzle!