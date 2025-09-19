 Skip to content
19 September 2025
Hello everyone,

We’ve just released a small update for Maze Infinite Puzzle with the following improvements:

  • VSync Fix – For smoother gameplay.
  • Updated Game Icon – A refreshed look that better represents the game.
  • Background Image Improvements – Enhanced visuals for a better experience.
  • Hints Update – Pressing H now shows PathHints on screen for 4 seconds, after which they disappear automatically. You can activate them again at any time by pressing H whenever you need guidance.


This update should already be in your download queue. Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback it helps us keep improving Maze Infinite Puzzle!

PAX Game Studio

