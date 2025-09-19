 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20051729 Edited 19 September 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, friends! Hope you are all enjoying Hidden Cats in Istanbul, cause we've just released a quick update for you guys to check out! We have done the following:


On PC:

  • When colored, and opening the sound settings screen, the game shows the water on the UI

  • Card collection Special cats text glitches for a fraction of a second when entering it


On The Steam Deck:

  • Disabling/Enabling full screen mode causes game to go dark

  • Credits background not taking up full screen

  • Restarting hookah cafe made 2 mouses appear

  • Card collection returns to previous screen when pressing B even during card animation

  • Not being able to navigate on level selection screen

  • Game's background is not taking up the entire screen

  • When colored, and opening the sound settings screen, the game shows the water on the UI


We have also corrected some Turkish texts for both! There are still some more corrections that we need to do for the Steam Deck, but rest assured we will get to them soon!

We hope this fixes improve your overall experience of the game, Happy finding!

