Hello, friends! Hope you are all enjoying Hidden Cats in Istanbul, cause we've just released a quick update for you guys to check out! We have done the following:





On PC:





When colored, and opening the sound settings screen, the game shows the water on the UI



Card collection Special cats text glitches for a fraction of a second when entering it







On The Steam Deck:





Disabling/Enabling full screen mode causes game to go dark





Credits background not taking up full screen





Restarting hookah cafe made 2 mouses appear





Card collection returns to previous screen when pressing B even during card animation





Not being able to navigate on level selection screen





Game's background is not taking up the entire screen





We have also corrected some Turkish texts for both! There are still some more corrections that we need to do for the Steam Deck, but rest assured we will get to them soon!



We hope this fixes improve your overall experience of the game, Happy finding!