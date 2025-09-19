Our goal for Ragna, Tru, and their Mech is to make them as exciting to use for exploring the world of Driftland as our small team can manage. This time, Ragna received the upgrades!
Instead of endlessly holding Shift to sprint, tapping it now makes Ragna flap her wings with powerful force, launching her forward in a temporary speed boost. Time it right and you can pull off two quick boosts – BUT with Dragon Boost Plus, you can chain three in a row!
Additionally, Ragna can gain a boost by diving. The longer she dives, the longer the speed boost lasts. Combine this with a regular boost to create long, high-speed bursts!
We hope these changes will enhance Ragna’s scouting abilities and make traveling more fun and cool! ːsteamhappyː
We've also added some long-awaited user experience updates! And there will be plenty more of those coming soon!
Changelog for Update #29 (ver. 0.8.59):
🌟 Overhaul for Ragna’s Flying 🌟🔷 Ragna can now boost her speed for a couple of seconds
🔷 Changed skill “Dragon Dash” to “Dragon Boost Plus” – enables chaining up to three flying boosts in a row if timed correctly
🔷 Ragna now charges kinetic energy while diving, and upon exiting the dive, she gains a high-speed temporary boost
🔷 Added and tweaked visual & audio effects while flying
😎 User Experience & Fixes 😎🔷 Added option to skip cutscenes
🔷 Added master volume slider in audio settings
🔷 Added camera auto-center on/off switch in controller settings
🔷 Characters’ flashlights now turn on in caves
🔷 Improved visual cues for enemy waves and color grading, similar to Seer encounters
🔷 Ragna now sees icons of discovered places from afar in Scout mode
🔷 Technology and skills icons are now bigger
🔷 Fixed environment at the edge of the island where players could fly inside and get stuck
🔷 Polished environment for Archseeker camp
🔷 Polished environment near the river on the second island
🔷 Polished environment for airship crash trail on the first island
🔷 Smaller environmental fixes for other islands
🔷 Added some missing icons
🔷 Various smaller fixes
We want to thank you for your patience and for playing our game!
What are you waiting for? 😮
See ya soon,
Damian
