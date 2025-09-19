 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20051651 Edited 19 September 2025 – 17:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey there!

Just a small update for you all, bringing Chinese (Traditional) and Turkish translations!

Other fixes include:

- Translation bugs (mainly in French)
- Full menu translation — all parts are now translated except for the warning at the very start of the game
- A few minor graphical bugs

Changed files in this update

