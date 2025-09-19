 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20051620 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Synthwave Burnout Update

Changes & Fixes

  • Updated car and level selection menu images.

  • Increased brightness of displayed images.

  • Fixed camera behavior when switching from first-person to third-person view.

  • Improved game performance and addressed certain FPS drops.

  • Adjusted minimap and level selection menu interface.

  • Fixed visual road rendering issues.

  • Improved “return to track” functionality.

  • Refined controls and object interactions.

Known Issues

  • Certain car and building collision issues still require fixes.

  • Vehicle and opponent speed balance will be updated later.

  • Bonus objectives on levels are not yet fully functioning as intended.

  • Occasional audio and lighting issues remain.

Changed files in this update

