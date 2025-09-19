Synthwave Burnout Update
Changes & Fixes
Updated car and level selection menu images.
Increased brightness of displayed images.
Fixed camera behavior when switching from first-person to third-person view.
Improved game performance and addressed certain FPS drops.
Adjusted minimap and level selection menu interface.
Fixed visual road rendering issues.
Improved “return to track” functionality.
Refined controls and object interactions.
Known Issues
Certain car and building collision issues still require fixes.
Vehicle and opponent speed balance will be updated later.
Bonus objectives on levels are not yet fully functioning as intended.
Occasional audio and lighting issues remain.
If you like what you see, add it to your Wishlist!
Changed files in this update