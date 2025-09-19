Increased stamina cost of all weapons to further punish missed attacks and reward self control.



Increased knockback of all attacks, to make escape out of a duel much easier.



Reduced frontal damage to promote and reward planned assassination.



Reduced attack speed and increased the cast time of knife attack, to make it more skillful. This is still a deadly weapon, but requires good execution and planning to confirm a kill.



Reduced body damage and increased the knockback of the Shorty, to make it a more defensive weapon without being a guaranteed one shot.

Readjusted damage, knockback and stamina cost of all weapons, to bring more opportunity for defense and escape. The goal is to leave more space for the social aspect, while still rewarding good execution of assassination plans under the right opportunities.Fixed bag item not dropping when a player dies.Changed the access card door logic, to hopefully reduce the chance of bugs around its state.Fixed leg animation causing other animation to weirdly snap.