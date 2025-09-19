1. Improved wall construction (walls could not be placed in empty places)

2. Tactical mode can be activated without pumping. You need to have a mind module installed in the Mind repository. Button F1 or interact with the Mind repository.

3. In the tactical mode did not display the drawings of buildings

4. Fixed a bug that could lead to displaying the path of bots after building walls

5. Fixed a possible bug that could cause battle music to freeze

6. Fixed prolag when shifting resources if there are many pooled resource stores

7. Fixed fps drop when building roads

8. Enemies no longer attack roads

9. Improved reaction of turrets to enemies

10. Tall powerful turrets were not firing

11. Turrets tried to shoot through walls

12. Mind module could go missing. If missing will return

13. Miners could hang if you remove their module.

14. Doors can now be placed on top of built walls.

15. Half of resources or modules are now dropped when destroying vaults

16. Reduced the price for repairing a broken building

17. Reduced the volume of locators when there are many of them

18. Added tag for bots if they are stuck

19. Now all buildings open fog of war

20. Reduced kamikaze blast radius

21. Enemy saw now saws walls as well

22. Worker and Scout upgrades no longer require AI