1. Improved wall construction (walls could not be placed in empty places)
2. Tactical mode can be activated without pumping. You need to have a mind module installed in the Mind repository. Button F1 or interact with the Mind repository.
3. In the tactical mode did not display the drawings of buildings
4. Fixed a bug that could lead to displaying the path of bots after building walls
5. Fixed a possible bug that could cause battle music to freeze
6. Fixed prolag when shifting resources if there are many pooled resource stores
7. Fixed fps drop when building roads
8. Enemies no longer attack roads
9. Improved reaction of turrets to enemies
10. Tall powerful turrets were not firing
11. Turrets tried to shoot through walls
12. Mind module could go missing. If missing will return
13. Miners could hang if you remove their module.
14. Doors can now be placed on top of built walls.
15. Half of resources or modules are now dropped when destroying vaults
16. Reduced the price for repairing a broken building
17. Reduced the volume of locators when there are many of them
18. Added tag for bots if they are stuck
19. Now all buildings open fog of war
20. Reduced kamikaze blast radius
21. Enemy saw now saws walls as well
22. Worker and Scout upgrades no longer require AI
Update Notes For 0.8.1
Update notes via Steam Community
