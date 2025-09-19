yni^ 「ユニゲーム」 2025.09.17🌌 🗼 🌙 🍬 🇯🇵 💚【LunaЯ Glass Update】⁺‧₊˚ ཐི⋆♱⋆˚࿔💖 ¨̮♡



New feautures:

Anime Rooms, YNI SYN CITY CASINO, Anime Tokyo Locations, New Avatar Models and much more...^



"A world where Subculturarity shines.

We are cultivating a digital world where each individual can play a leading role and express themselves freely.

We are creating digital worlds that transcend biological, social, and economic constraints and give form to each individual’s sensitivities–their likes and dislikes, their hopes and dreams. Each customer will play a leading role in creating an original world with the identity they choose, as we aim to realize the new experience of “living in a digital world.”

We develop and operate a digital world where people can exist freely and express themselves. Our goal is to deliver a “digital world of sensitivity,” a place where people worldwide can live as their true selves.

Empowering everyone to invent themselves in our boundless world.

We aim to empower each customer to become the protagonist of their own story, transcending boundaries such as gender or appearance, and expressing their true self through their avatar. Additionally, by fostering connections with others, customers can reaffirm their individuality and sense of identity.

Through the digital worlds we create, customers are able to unlock a wealth of new experiences.

We’re creating a digital world where people can recognize the freedom of their imagination, do what they love, do what they enjoy, and finally achieve what they’ve always longed for. Through fruityEcology’ yni^ services, we’re providing a “place to exist”, where each and every one of our customers can be themselves and relax, offering a community where customers can interact and work together with one another. This digital world will become a sort of second home for our customers, offering them a new way of living that quickly becomes familiar and fostering a new form of communication utilizing the experiences and knowledge gathered thus far.

The avatar services we’re creating allow you to freely choose who you want to be, what you look like, and what image you project to others.

In a digital world where self-expression knows no bounds, and diverse forms of creativity can reflect one’s unique sensibilities, customers can fully showcase their identity and personal style through their avatars or the digital fashion they wear.

We intend to continue to focus on our customers’ desires and goals while striving to create avatars that meet their true needs and express their sensitivity to the fullest."

My inspiration from cocone ONE.

