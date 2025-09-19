Hello @everyone!



We are finally ready to announce another update, which will be released today!



Thank you all so much for your patience, and we're already working on more things

that we'll announce soon.

Here's the list of changes and additions:

New upgrades available for the backroom and shop area.

Added a new item in the Mystery Box.

According to community survey results: scrolling now changes the inventory by default, furniture rotation moved to the "R" key (can be changed in keybinding options; the last three options allow reverting to the previous setting).

More customers, also influenced by shop expansion.

Game optimization: adjusted global and point lighting, increased overall brightness.

Fixed a bug with incorrect wall painting and inventory loading.

Improved visibility of the amount to pay when using card payment.

Fixed save loading that changed inventory order.

Fixed a bug with incorrect subbox label "!Placeholder".

Additional fixes for the "No Items on desk and customer don't offer me money" issue.

Fixed furniture not remembering scanned and set values after loading.

Fixed bug with empty pallets showing $0.

Focus is no longer lost after entering an invalid value.

Fixed translation of "change" at the cash register in German language.

That's all for today. Thank you very much to everyone for your support and engagement.

Build 0,87.

You are all amazing!