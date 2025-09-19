Hi and thanks for playing!!
Lots of changes under the hood with this patch: Completely redesigned UI and mouse input system. Everything should be a lot more responsive now, even on 60 Hz monitors.
Don't hesitate to post in the Community HUB if there's still some issues or if you have some suggestions!
All the best!
shaderbunny
Patch 2025-09-19
