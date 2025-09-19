 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20051432 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi and thanks for playing!!

Lots of changes under the hood with this patch: Completely redesigned UI and mouse input system. Everything should be a lot more responsive now, even on 60 Hz monitors.

Don't hesitate to post in the Community HUB if there's still some issues or if you have some suggestions!

All the best!
shaderbunny

