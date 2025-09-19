PSG-1 suppressor is back in the armory



Tracer rounds are back in the armory. One magazine per rack has tracers.



Fixed stuck AI breaking objectives. They may still get stuck and be killable but the objectives will be completed properly.



Added [REDACTED]. When enabled equipment will no longer encumber the player.



Improved player spawning during multiplayer games.



Hi everyone!Small update today to fix some things we broke with the last update and an attempt at improving network stability when loading into some of the more dense missions.Bug Fixes:Thanks!- Dan