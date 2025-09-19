 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20051295 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

Small update today to fix some things we broke with the last update and an attempt at improving network stability when loading into some of the more dense missions.

Bug Fixes:

  • PSG-1 suppressor is back in the armory
  • Tracer rounds are back in the armory. One magazine per rack has tracers.
  • Fixed stuck AI breaking objectives. They may still get stuck and be killable but the objectives will be completed properly.
  • Added [REDACTED]. When enabled equipment will no longer encumber the player.
  • Improved player spawning during multiplayer games.



Thanks!
- Dan

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2437671
  • Loading history…
