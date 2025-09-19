[Alchemy of the Earth Patch 1.1 is out!]

Many UI fixes & menu improvements

Completely revamped graphics menu using Common UI as its foundation

Fully remappable controller support

Sound cue and subtitle fixes for main narration

Many world fixes and optimizations in the denser areas of the map

Enemies will now properly cull when hidden from the player [Thank you for your optimizer component ToasterMuffin!]



Common UI integration for Alchemy of the Earth was done by Niko Heino, thank you Niko!



We'll make periodic fixes and improvements to the game as we go, please do continue to provide me feedback and bug reports, I appreciate all the help and support I've received thusfar.



Christopher Pearson

Tamalpais Games