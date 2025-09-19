 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20051237 Edited 19 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Alchemy of the Earth Patch 1.1 is out!]

  • Many UI fixes & menu improvements

  • Completely revamped graphics menu using Common UI as its foundation

  • Fully remappable controller support

  • Sound cue and subtitle fixes for main narration

  • Many world fixes and optimizations in the denser areas of the map

  • Enemies will now properly cull when hidden from the player [Thank you for your optimizer component ToasterMuffin!]

Common UI integration for Alchemy of the Earth was done by Niko Heino, thank you Niko!

We'll make periodic fixes and improvements to the game as we go, please do continue to provide me feedback and bug reports, I appreciate all the help and support I've received thusfar.

Christopher Pearson
Tamalpais Games

