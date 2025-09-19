Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.246 — this update brings new enemy abilities, balance changes, video settings improvements, and key fixes.

What’s Changed

New Enemy Ability Set

Enemies now use a richer set of combat maneuvers: BarrelRoll : evasive roll maneuver.

Sprint : temporary speed boost.

StopAndSearch : improved maneuverability to better track opponents.

CoverFire : higher fire rate at the cost of accuracy.

LockOn: improved accuracy at the cost of speed.

New Dialogues

Added dialogues to emphasize the new enemy abilities in action.

Mission Rewards

Adjusted the cost of components granted by mission steps.

Soul Stabilizer Fixes Corrected interaction area to prevent opening the door from the wrong side of the mini cage.

Adjusted placement of interactables near the mini cage.

Station Updates

Mugai Mabe station now offers green slots for the Lizard Moon main body.

Quest Balancing

Increased base difficulty of the Broken Stuff quest encounter.

Difficulty Option

Added an option to adjust game difficulty. ⚠️ This feature is experimental and will be further calibrated in future updates.