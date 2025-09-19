 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20051214 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.246 — this update brings new enemy abilities, balance changes, video settings improvements, and key fixes.

What’s Changed

  • New Enemy Ability Set
    Enemies now use a richer set of combat maneuvers:

    • BarrelRoll: evasive roll maneuver.

    • Sprint: temporary speed boost.

    • StopAndSearch: improved maneuverability to better track opponents.

    • CoverFire: higher fire rate at the cost of accuracy.

    • LockOn: improved accuracy at the cost of speed.

  • New Dialogues
    Added dialogues to emphasize the new enemy abilities in action.

  • Mission Rewards
    Adjusted the cost of components granted by mission steps.

  • Soul Stabilizer Fixes

    • Corrected interaction area to prevent opening the door from the wrong side of the mini cage.

    • Adjusted placement of interactables near the mini cage.

  • Station Updates
    Mugai Mabe station now offers green slots for the Lizard Moon main body.

  • Quest Balancing
    Increased base difficulty of the Broken Stuff quest encounter.

  • Difficulty Option
    Added an option to adjust game difficulty. ⚠️ This feature is experimental and will be further calibrated in future updates.

  • Quest Text Update
    Improved text in The Sonic Matter quest to better clarify which module must be installed.

Looking Ahead

We’ll keep expanding combat depth and refining balance and settings. Share your impressions on our Discord server and help us shape the Raider experience!

Changed files in this update

