Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.246 — this update brings new enemy abilities, balance changes, video settings improvements, and key fixes.
What’s Changed
New Enemy Ability Set
Enemies now use a richer set of combat maneuvers:
BarrelRoll: evasive roll maneuver.
Sprint: temporary speed boost.
StopAndSearch: improved maneuverability to better track opponents.
CoverFire: higher fire rate at the cost of accuracy.
LockOn: improved accuracy at the cost of speed.
New Dialogues
Added dialogues to emphasize the new enemy abilities in action.
Mission Rewards
Adjusted the cost of components granted by mission steps.
Soul Stabilizer Fixes
Corrected interaction area to prevent opening the door from the wrong side of the mini cage.
Adjusted placement of interactables near the mini cage.
Station Updates
Mugai Mabe station now offers green slots for the Lizard Moon main body.
Quest Balancing
Increased base difficulty of the Broken Stuff quest encounter.
Difficulty Option
Added an option to adjust game difficulty. ⚠️ This feature is experimental and will be further calibrated in future updates.
Quest Text Update
Improved text in The Sonic Matter quest to better clarify which module must be installed.
Looking Ahead
We’ll keep expanding combat depth and refining balance and settings. Share your impressions on our Discord server and help us shape the Raider experience!
