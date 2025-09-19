- Help Panel: Easy access to guidance and support right in the app
- Proactive Chat: Chat suggestions now appear automatically when you open the chat interface
- Audio Fixes: Wav files for OpenAI voices now play correctly
- Better Hotkeys: Default hotkey changed to Control for improved usability
- Character Management: Fixed Pal system prompt saving
- Enhanced UI: Updated localization, hover options with head tracking, and various navigation fixes
0.9.10 Update
