 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20051190 Edited 19 September 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Help Panel: Easy access to guidance and support right in the app
  • Proactive Chat: Chat suggestions now appear automatically when you open the chat interface
  • Audio Fixes: Wav files for OpenAI voices now play correctly
  • Better Hotkeys: Default hotkey changed to Control for improved usability
  • Character Management: Fixed Pal system prompt saving
  • Enhanced UI: Updated localization, hover options with head tracking, and various navigation fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3830281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link