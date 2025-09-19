Welcome to 9.7.

It seems that The Visitor is taking control of the Ultimate Bridge Rift. However, things are not going well for The Visitor. It won’t go down without a fight, as it has called for backup. They never expected it would call the Zero Point for help.

PATCH NOTES

Removed the Customize tab and replaced it with credits.

Fixed the reset button in Gun Playground.

Fixed where you could go back to the old menu if you clicked back on the Selector Menu.

Added a tutorial and will ask if you want to take it on your first launch, and it will disappear forever after completing it or skipping it.

Remastered the Credits menu

Developer Mode has been added. To enable it, walk behind the crates and click the button; a new tab will appear in the main menu and will remain there until you disable it in the settings. (Coming soon)

Thanks for playing!