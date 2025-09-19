 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20051105 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Hello Car Traders!


Rent A Car Simulator 24 early access Out Now !

Here are some brand new features:

New Auction Hall building and Car Auctions





Airport and Airplane system


We now have an Airport.
Planes that operate continuously, landing and taking off from the airport have been added.
You can see planes in the sky while buying, selling and renting cars in town.
At the same time, you can go to the airport and challenge a plane coming towards you.




Play Co-Op with all game features!





New Drift cars and Drift System





Purchasing a House and Land


You will be able to buy all of the houses in the world of Rent A Car Simulator 24. This means that you can be the sole ruler of the town where the game takes place 🙂
There are 2 options for the houses you purchase;
You can use it as a house and furnish it with your belongings.
If you want, you can demolish your house, turn it into a parking area and park your vehicles there.


Build a multi-storey office building





New Cars






Thank you on behalf of Rent A Car Simulator 24!

Changed files in this update

