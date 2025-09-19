- Updated the LibreHardwareMonitorLib dependency to remove use of the WinRing0 driver. According to CVE-2020-14979, the driver is vulnerable to privilege escalation attack, meaning that if a user were to download and run malicious software, that software could exploit a running instance of the WinRing0 driver as a method to gain administrator rights without asking the user through a User Account Control prompt.
Simplode Suite 1.1.1.910 Released - Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
2025-09-19 - Released Version 1.1.1.910 - Security Update
Simplode Suite Content Depot 1242711
