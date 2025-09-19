 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20051095 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025-09-19 - Released Version 1.1.1.910 - Security Update
  • Updated the LibreHardwareMonitorLib dependency to remove use of the WinRing0 driver. According to CVE-2020-14979, the driver is vulnerable to privilege escalation attack, meaning that if a user were to download and run malicious software, that software could exploit a running instance of the WinRing0 driver as a method to gain administrator rights without asking the user through a User Account Control prompt.

Changed files in this update

Simplode Suite Content Depot 1242711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link