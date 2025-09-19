🛰️ Mercenaries, Report In!
Thanks again to everyone taking part in the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your thoughts. Your reports keep helping us squash bugs and refine the game’s systems.
Version 0.6.5.8 is now live, it adds three new skills to master, smarter AI, balance tweaks, and plenty of bug fixes. Jump back in and see how the galaxy feels after this update!
🔧 Latest Patch Notes
💥 Crash Fixes & Stability
Fixed a crash with an unknown weapon ID
Made sure status effects are always removed after a battle
🛠️ Gameplay Fixes
Fixed crew above level 3 not being checked for the main quest requiring the player to be level 3 or higher
Fixed some elevation issues with AOE abilities
Fixed characters on the map not changing their speed immediately after changing the game speed
Fixed typos and text alignment errors
🎯 New Skills & Abilities
Side Step lets the user move freely this turn without triggering attacks of opportunity
Belt Trick allows a character to switch items from their pack once per turn for free
Dead Man’s Luck prevents the character from being critically hit
🤖 Units & Drones
Drones and Robot Drones have been combined and can now be equipped by either species
Robots no longer show morale indicators
⚔️ Factions & NPC Variety
Galactic Ascendants patrolling cities now spawn in greater numbers
Galactic Ascendants can now spawn away from cities
Galactic Ascendants, Scavengers, Mercenaries, and Yolihuani Empire now have additional backgrounds and equip additional types of armour and weapons
Many of these non-player backgrounds will not appear in game until day 3 to 5
🎯 Weapon Balance
Sniper Rifle AP cost changed from 6 to 7
Sniper Reload cost changed from 6 to 8
Shotgun range changed from 6 to 7
🧠 AI Improvements
AI reacts better when targeted
📡 That's All For Now
As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.
And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, join us on Discord!
Until next time, keep on survivin’!
Looking for more?
Another Forklift-published game Roman Triumph has just launched in 1.0! 🏛️
Build your city, defend it from invaders, please the gods, and see how long you can survive 👇🏻
Changed files in this update