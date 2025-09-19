 Skip to content
19 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🛰️ Mercenaries, Report In!

Thanks again to everyone taking part in the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your thoughts. Your reports keep helping us squash bugs and refine the game’s systems.

Version 0.6.5.8 is now live, it adds three new skills to master, smarter AI, balance tweaks, and plenty of bug fixes. Jump back in and see how the galaxy feels after this update!

🔧 Latest Patch Notes

💥 Crash Fixes & Stability

  • Fixed a crash with an unknown weapon ID

  • Made sure status effects are always removed after a battle

🛠️ Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed crew above level 3 not being checked for the main quest requiring the player to be level 3 or higher

  • Fixed some elevation issues with AOE abilities

  • Fixed characters on the map not changing their speed immediately after changing the game speed

  • Fixed typos and text alignment errors

🎯 New Skills & Abilities

  • Side Step lets the user move freely this turn without triggering attacks of opportunity

  • Belt Trick allows a character to switch items from their pack once per turn for free

  • Dead Man’s Luck prevents the character from being critically hit

🤖 Units & Drones

  • Drones and Robot Drones have been combined and can now be equipped by either species

  • Robots no longer show morale indicators

⚔️ Factions & NPC Variety

  • Galactic Ascendants patrolling cities now spawn in greater numbers

  • Galactic Ascendants can now spawn away from cities

  • Galactic Ascendants, Scavengers, Mercenaries, and Yolihuani Empire now have additional backgrounds and equip additional types of armour and weapons

  • Many of these non-player backgrounds will not appear in game until day 3 to 5

🎯 Weapon Balance

  • Sniper Rifle AP cost changed from 6 to 7

  • Sniper Reload cost changed from 6 to 8

  • Shotgun range changed from 6 to 7

🧠 AI Improvements

  • AI reacts better when targeted

📡 That's All For Now

As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.

And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, join us on Discord!

Until next time, keep on survivin’!

