🛰️ Mercenaries, Report In!

Thanks again to everyone taking part in the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your thoughts. Your reports keep helping us squash bugs and refine the game’s systems.

Version 0.6.5.8 is now live, it adds three new skills to master, smarter AI, balance tweaks, and plenty of bug fixes. Jump back in and see how the galaxy feels after this update!

🔧 Latest Patch Notes

💥 Crash Fixes & Stability

Fixed a crash with an unknown weapon ID

Made sure status effects are always removed after a battle



🛠️ Gameplay Fixes

Fixed crew above level 3 not being checked for the main quest requiring the player to be level 3 or higher

Fixed some elevation issues with AOE abilities

Fixed characters on the map not changing their speed immediately after changing the game speed

Fixed typos and text alignment errors

🎯 New Skills & Abilities

Side Step lets the user move freely this turn without triggering attacks of opportunity

Belt Trick allows a character to switch items from their pack once per turn for free

Dead Man’s Luck prevents the character from being critically hit

🤖 Units & Drones

Drones and Robot Drones have been combined and can now be equipped by either species

Robots no longer show morale indicators

⚔️ Factions & NPC Variety

Galactic Ascendants patrolling cities now spawn in greater numbers

Galactic Ascendants can now spawn away from cities

Galactic Ascendants, Scavengers, Mercenaries, and Yolihuani Empire now have additional backgrounds and equip additional types of armour and weapons

Many of these non-player backgrounds will not appear in game until day 3 to 5

🎯 Weapon Balance

Sniper Rifle AP cost changed from 6 to 7

Sniper Reload cost changed from 6 to 8

Shotgun range changed from 6 to 7

🧠 AI Improvements

AI reacts better when targeted

📡 That's All For Now

As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.

And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, join us on Discord!

Until next time, keep on survivin’!

Looking for more?

Another Forklift-published game Roman Triumph has just launched in 1.0! 🏛️

Build your city, defend it from invaders, please the gods, and see how long you can survive 👇🏻