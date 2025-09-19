Change Log

Before we disappear and start working on the next major update, we wanted to create a quick update to reflect the original vision of the half-way update. There were many bugs and missing features that somehow broke on the steam export... Cirno scolded us for being idiots and told us to fix it ASAP.

///Warning Warning Warning///

This change log contains major spoilers. We'll do our best to keep things vague but we highly recommend playing stage 3 first before reading this change log.

///Warning Warning Warning///

Level 2 Specific Changes

2-7 marisa text fixed

Level 3 Specific Changes

Overall balancing of the level slightly changed. Most changes involved only Hard and Lunatic.

Reimu's stage is a great roller coaster of emotions but there's not enough pressure to beat the level on hard and lunatic yet. With difficulties feeling "similar", values have been slightly changed to give a more distinct feel for these difficulties.



We also moved the spawn location of Cirno and the B for the first part of the level. As much as the intensity of being so close to the boss was a great emotion, there were some moments that felt unfair to the average player. This was a comment our team had before PAXWest and we've been debating it for a while. But after seeing all the gameplay, we agreed this is a better location.

In addition:

3-3 A certain condition results in a new attack that was missing

3-3 One of the conditions resulted in nothing happening, that's now been fixed

3-3 Conditions have a better RNG system for which condition is selected

3-4 Cirno no longer goes out of bounds...we hope...this is a super tricky bug

3-6 Missing Gimmick has been added. This is a major change for the attack.

3-7 Certain thing doesn't get stuck and do nothing anymore

3-7 Attacks now react to certain situations. Keeping this vague for spoilers.

SFX added through out the level

Changes outside of levels

3 new tips added to reflect new game mechanics

Cutscene music missing bug fixed.

1-up animation cleaned up with sfx

Missing attack names should appear on the bottom right again

A demo mode for conventions is put in the game (but may have issues)

Dreamhack Atlanta 2025

As a reminder, we're invading Dreamhack Atlanta Oct 31 - Nov 2!

We can't guarantee we'll have something new to share but we can promise that our Strongest Gamer competition will be back.

We hope everyone can stop by and help us share Cirno to the world!



Use the code TOUHOU for 15% off!!!

Thank you!

Once again, thank you everyone for supporting our fairy. She's trying her best~ If you haven't, consider leaving us a Steam Review! It'll help with the algorithm since we're really hard to find right now