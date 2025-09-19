- Fixed the Mirror Tile bug that was introduced in the previous Hot Fix (Using Mirror Tiles would almost always result in a crash)
- Fixed Hoonter outfit's misassignment
- Fullscreen mode now works!
- Added error catching for the end game screen
I also spent some time and updated the audio in the game. The battle track will now vary a bit depending on where you are in the game!
Thanks for all the bug reports so far. If you find any more... well, you know where to find me.
- unbreaded
Changed files in this update