19 September 2025 Build 20050937 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:32:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Back with another quick fix to patch a few noted issues.

  • Fixed the Mirror Tile bug that was introduced in the previous Hot Fix (Using Mirror Tiles would almost always result in a crash)
  • Fixed Hoonter outfit's misassignment
  • Fullscreen mode now works!
  • Added error catching for the end game screen


I also spent some time and updated the audio in the game. The battle track will now vary a bit depending on where you are in the game!

Thanks for all the bug reports so far. If you find any more... well, you know where to find me.

- unbreaded

