Fixed the Mirror Tile bug that was introduced in the previous Hot Fix (Using Mirror Tiles would almost always result in a crash)



Fixed Hoonter outfit's misassignment



Fullscreen mode now works!



Added error catching for the end game screen



Back with another quick fix to patch a few noted issues.I also spent some time and updated the audio in the game. The battle track will now vary a bit depending on where you are in the game!Thanks for all the bug reports so far. If you find any more... well, you know where to find me.- unbreaded