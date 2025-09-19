a new patch is now available.
- New swing axe animation
- New swing pickaxe animation
- New swing hammer animation
- Added a subtle camera shake when an axe, knife, or similar tool hits something
- Added a subtle camera shake when the hammer hits something to build
- Decreased durability of the container latches (one hit with a novillium axe is now enough)
- Harvesting a tree may now drop a few more sticks
- Bird nests now reappear from time to time
- Adjusted collision on stick wall door frame (for easier roof building)
- Adjusted collision on stick wall window (for easier roof building)
- Adjusted collision on stick wall half (for easier roof building)
- Added torch building locations on stick wall 2x1m
- Added torch building locations on brick wall 2x1m
- Added torch building locations on the outside of brick walls
- Added torch building locations on the outside of stick wall pillars
- Fixed deconstructing solar panels on a roof don't drop resources
- Fixed deconstructing the bigger shelter variation don't drop resources
- Fixed bird nests spawn items after reload even if it is no longer there
- Fixed spelling mistake 'Leather Stripes' to 'Leather Strips'
Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!
Changed files in this update