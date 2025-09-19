 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20050930
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

a new patch is now available.

  • New swing axe animation
  • New swing pickaxe animation
  • New swing hammer animation
  • Added a subtle camera shake when an axe, knife, or similar tool hits something
  • Added a subtle camera shake when the hammer hits something to build
  • Decreased durability of the container latches (one hit with a novillium axe is now enough)
  • Harvesting a tree may now drop a few more sticks
  • Bird nests now reappear from time to time
  • Adjusted collision on stick wall door frame (for easier roof building)
  • Adjusted collision on stick wall window (for easier roof building)
  • Adjusted collision on stick wall half (for easier roof building)
  • Added torch building locations on stick wall 2x1m
  • Added torch building locations on brick wall 2x1m
  • Added torch building locations on the outside of brick walls
  • Added torch building locations on the outside of stick wall pillars
  • Fixed deconstructing solar panels on a roof don't drop resources
  • Fixed deconstructing the bigger shelter variation don't drop resources
  • Fixed bird nests spawn items after reload even if it is no longer there
  • Fixed spelling mistake 'Leather Stripes' to 'Leather Strips'


Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!

