23 September 2025 Build 20050926 Edited 23 September 2025 – 07:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

 

[Event Period]

September 23rd, 2025 - October 7th, 2025

[Event Exchange Shop Period]

September 23th, 2025 - October 14th, 2025

(* Per-character event)

 

 

[Event Details]

1. During the event period, you can earn 1 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupon upon clearing a Region Raid battle.

  • You can earn 20 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupons per character weekly.

  • Clears in Solo Mode or using a Resenlian Battle Completion Scroll will count as one battle cleared.

  • Clears in Hero+ Mode will count as 2 battles cleared and you will earn 2 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupons.

 

 

[Exchange Shop Details]

Item Name

Quantity

Coupons Required

Purchase Limit

Tradability

Expiration Date

Reilly's Face Oil (Gift)

1

8

1x per Account

Account Shareable

October 28th, 2025 UTC by country

Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]

1

7

2x per Account

Account Shareable

October 28th, 2025 UTC by country

Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]

1

5

2x per Account

Account Shareable

 

Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]

1

5

2x per Account

Account Shareable

 

Mysterious Shard Grade 3

1

4

3x per Account

Account Shareable x1

-

Abyssal Shard Grade 3

1

4

3x per Account

Account Shareable x1

-

Superior Element Stone Box [AS]

1

4

2x per Account

Account Shareable

October 28th, 2025 UTC by country

Unstable Enhancement Rune

1

4

2x per Account

Can use Shared Storage

-

Resenlian's Battle Completion Scroll [AS]

1

3

3x per Account

Account Shareable

October 28th, 2025 UTC by country

Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]

1

3

2x per Account

Account Shareable

October 28th, 2025 UTC by country

Sealed Power: Fragment

20

2

5x per Account

Account Shareable x1

-

AP 1000 Capsule [AS]

1

1

10x per Account

Account Shareable

-

 

[Reward Item Details]

1. Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]

  • Select one item from the list below

Item Name

Quantity

Tradability

Uaithne Fragment: Auxiliary Equipment

1

Bound to Character

Uaithne Fragment: Weapon

1

Uaithne Fragment: Head Armor

1

Uaithne Fragment: Chest Armor

1

Uaithne Fragment: Leg Armor

1

Uaithne Fragment: Hand Armor

1

Uaithne Fragment: Feet Armor

1

 

2. Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]

  • Select one item from the list below

Item Name

Quantity

Tradability

Solid Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

Smooth Uaithne Crystal

1

Robust Uaithne Crystal

1

Unrelenting Uaithne Crystal

1

Keen Uaithne Crystal

1

Lightweight Uaithne Crystal

1

Stable Uaithne Crystal

1

Perfect Uaithne Crystal

1

 

3. Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]

Item Name

Quantity

Tradability

Enhanced New Era Ore

1

Bound to Character

Enhanced New Era Cloth

1

Enhanced New Era Leather

1

Enhanced New Era Orb

1

 

4. Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]

Item Name

Quantity

Tradability

Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

 

5. Superior Element Stone Box [AS]

Item Name

Quantity

Tradability

Superior Element Stone

1

Bound to Character

 

[Note]

  • You can join these events on a per-character basis.

  • Some event items that are not indicated as Account Shareable or Shared Storage can be used are bound to the character upon receipt.

  • Some event items have an expiration date and will expire if not used within the time period.

 

[Eligible Battles]

Raid Battle

Royal Castle Topaz Hall

Forgotten Altar

Dialectic of Death

Cavern of Enmity

Great Ministry

The Winds of Lochlann

The Sanctuary of Reconstruction

Grave of Swords

Sidhe Palace

 The One Who Protects the Altar

False Confession

Glutton's Banquet

A Prophecy That Cannot Be Followed

Unjust Cathedral

Changed files in this update

Windows English Main Depot Depot 212161
