[Event Period]



September 23rd, 2025 - October 7th, 2025

[Event Exchange Shop Period]

September 23th, 2025 - October 14th, 2025

(* Per-character event)

[Event Details]

1. During the event period, you can earn 1 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupon upon clearing a Region Raid battle.

Clears in Hero+ Mode will count as 2 battles cleared and you will earn 2 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupons.

Clears in Solo Mode or using a Resenlian Battle Completion Scroll will count as one battle cleared.

You can earn 20 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupons per character weekly.

[Exchange Shop Details]

[Reward Item Details]

1. Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]

Select one item from the list below

2. Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]

Select one item from the list below

3. Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]

4. Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]

5. Superior Element Stone Box [AS]

[Note]

You can join these events on a per-character basis.

Some event items that are not indicated as Account Shareable or Shared Storage can be used are bound to the character upon receipt.