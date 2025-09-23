[Event Period]
September 23rd, 2025 - October 7th, 2025
[Event Exchange Shop Period]
September 23th, 2025 - October 14th, 2025
(* Per-character event)
[Event Details]
1. During the event period, you can earn 1 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupon upon clearing a Region Raid battle.
You can earn 20 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupons per character weekly.
Clears in Solo Mode or using a Resenlian Battle Completion Scroll will count as one battle cleared.
Clears in Hero+ Mode will count as 2 battles cleared and you will earn 2 Gremlin's Stashed Raid Coupons.
[Exchange Shop Details]
Item Name
Quantity
Coupons Required
Purchase Limit
Tradability
Expiration Date
Reilly's Face Oil (Gift)
1
8
1x per Account
Account Shareable
October 28th, 2025 UTC by country
Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]
1
7
2x per Account
Account Shareable
October 28th, 2025 UTC by country
Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]
1
5
2x per Account
Account Shareable
Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]
1
5
2x per Account
Account Shareable
Mysterious Shard Grade 3
1
4
3x per Account
Account Shareable x1
-
Abyssal Shard Grade 3
1
4
3x per Account
Account Shareable x1
-
Superior Element Stone Box [AS]
1
4
2x per Account
Account Shareable
October 28th, 2025 UTC by country
Unstable Enhancement Rune
1
4
2x per Account
Can use Shared Storage
-
Resenlian's Battle Completion Scroll [AS]
1
3
3x per Account
Account Shareable
October 28th, 2025 UTC by country
Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]
1
3
2x per Account
Account Shareable
October 28th, 2025 UTC by country
Sealed Power: Fragment
20
2
5x per Account
Account Shareable x1
-
AP 1000 Capsule [AS]
1
1
10x per Account
Account Shareable
-
[Reward Item Details]
1. Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]
Select one item from the list below
Item Name
Quantity
Tradability
Uaithne Fragment: Auxiliary Equipment
1
Bound to Character
Uaithne Fragment: Weapon
1
Uaithne Fragment: Head Armor
1
Uaithne Fragment: Chest Armor
1
Uaithne Fragment: Leg Armor
1
Uaithne Fragment: Hand Armor
1
Uaithne Fragment: Feet Armor
1
2. Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]
Select one item from the list below
Item Name
Quantity
Tradability
Solid Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
Smooth Uaithne Crystal
1
Robust Uaithne Crystal
1
Unrelenting Uaithne Crystal
1
Keen Uaithne Crystal
1
Lightweight Uaithne Crystal
1
Stable Uaithne Crystal
1
Perfect Uaithne Crystal
1
3. Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]
Item Name
Quantity
Tradability
Enhanced New Era Ore
1
Bound to Character
Enhanced New Era Cloth
1
Enhanced New Era Leather
1
Enhanced New Era Orb
1
4. Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]
Item Name
Quantity
Tradability
Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
5. Superior Element Stone Box [AS]
Item Name
Quantity
Tradability
Superior Element Stone
1
Bound to Character
[Note]
You can join these events on a per-character basis.
Some event items that are not indicated as Account Shareable or Shared Storage can be used are bound to the character upon receipt.
Some event items have an expiration date and will expire if not used within the time period.
[Eligible Battles]
Raid Battle
Royal Castle Topaz Hall
Forgotten Altar
Dialectic of Death
Cavern of Enmity
Great Ministry
The Winds of Lochlann
The Sanctuary of Reconstruction
Grave of Swords
Sidhe Palace
The One Who Protects the Altar
False Confession
Glutton's Banquet
A Prophecy That Cannot Be Followed
Unjust Cathedral
