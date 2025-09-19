v5.0.21.0
Quest Error Notice
During gameplay, if you load a save file inside the Witch's House, certain quests may sometimes be loaded abnormally.
If you save again in this situation, the quest will be saved in its abnormal state and the issue may continue afterwards.
Abnormally loaded quests may not progress or complete properly, so please be cautious.
[How to Identify a Corrupted Save File]
If the space below the quest title is empty when you open the Memo Board UI, the quest has been loaded abnormally.
Left: Normal quest state
Right: Abnormal quest state
[How to Fix a Corrupted Save File]
Load a normal save file (where quest details appear under the quest title in the Memo Board UI) from the title screen and continue playing.
Patch Notes
System
Fixed an issue where control became impossible when loading certain save files.
In certain cases (e.g., being forced to sleep while using scene transfer devices such as gates or elevators), control could become impossible. Since it will take time to fully resolve this issue, as a temporary measure you can now exit the game and reload the save file to restore control.
Temporarily disabled the Load function in the Witch’s House
The Load function inside the Witch’s House was found to cause multiple issues, so it has been temporarily disabled.
If you need to load, please use the Load option from the title screen until the feature is fixed.
Scenario
Fixed an issue occurring during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>
Fixed an issue where the quest <Arden’s Ingredient Bag> could not be progressed properly.
If a bag remains after completing the quest, the remaining bag will be removed in a future update.
Fixed typos.
Level Design
Fixed Witch’s White Chalk so it restocks properly in shops.
Made Witch’s White Chalk sellable to Diane and the Witches’ Catalogue.
Fixed so that collecting Ritoring no longer gives Ritoring’s Gift (Blue String, Yellow String).
Bonus food from Ritoring can now occasionally yield Ritoring’s Gift.
Ritoring’s Gift items now randomly grant Ritoring currency.
FurBall Rats that appear from flowers will now disappear if not collected.
Adjusted spawn rates by fish grade.
UI
Fixed an issue where the stirring input prompt was displayed as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepads.
Fixed an issue where keyboard buttons were displayed in some UI screens while using a controller.
Known Issues
Quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed.
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in Starlit Cave puzzle scenes and cannot escape.
Bug where the Quill does not appear during the initial Quill tutorial.
Bug where repeated pressing after selecting Start Menu causes input to freeze after loading.
Bug where controls become impossible after forced sleep (even reloading the save file afterwards does not fix it).
In certain cases, the quest <Learn to Fish> still does not progress properly.
Bug where loading a save file from the Witch’s House instead of the title screen prevents proper progress afterwards.
When using the Witch’s Stop in Starlit Cave, controls may become impossible or UI may disappear. This is believed to be caused by a failure to unload the level after Ellie rides on Furige, and we are monitoring the issue after fixing related problems.
Loading a previous save may resolve some of these bugs.
However, since it loads an earlier save, any progress made in between will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord is a great help for fixing them.
Changed files in this update