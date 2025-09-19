 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20050827 Edited 19 September 2025 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re thrilled to share that the first publicly available build of Biathlon Challenge is now live! 🏔️🔫⛷️

Here’s what’s waiting for you in this early build:

  • 3 unique guns to master

  • 7 items to customize your playstyle

  • 2 characters with different physics and stats

  • 2 sliding implements to tackle the terrain

  • 4 courses across The Lodge's backyard and beyond.

  • Leaderboards for each course—the top spot is up for grabs!

🔓 Unlock new gear and courses as you progress, and don’t forget to keep your eyes open—there are secrets hidden throughout the world for the most observant challengers.

We are looking forward to your feedback- More to come!

-jc

