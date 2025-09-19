Hi guys. Small update today fixing a bug in the recently added "PC Info" feature, that lets you view monster info right from your PC. There was an issue when trying to search and empty spot that has been fixed.

Battle Speedup Toggle ON/OFF



We're also happy to announce that we've added a requested feature, battle speed toggle. When enabling this in options, it replaces the "hold to speed" feature when battling.



Instead, you only have to press the action key once, and the battle will be sped up until it's time to choose your next move. Of course, you can press it again to return to normal speed at any time.



To use this new feature, simply toggle it on (as seen in screenshot above) and try it out!





Accepting Feedback

As always, we love to hear your feedback and requests. If you have anything you think could improve the gameplay, story, or world element, please don't hesitate to reach out and let us know!

You can leave a comment here, or chat with us in discord:

https://discord.com/invite/4YUaYNvVHD





Please leave a review!

If you've been enjoying the game or happy with our recent updates we'd be so happy if you could leave a review on the game! You can leave a review from the store page, right under the screenshots:





That's all for today guys :D I guess as a final note, I'd love to bring up my current working projects. Currently, I'm working on a game called "Yami Kids" with my friend Tosh, as well as a Steam version for "MonTamer Maker", aka MonMae!This is a game similar to Dokimon: Quest, on the same engine, but with a new spin :D I am directly involved with the entire development, so please check it out if you enjoyed Dokimon!The game currently has an active Kickstarter campaign and just recently hit $10k!

MonTamer Maker

I'll also put a link to MonMae in case you're interested :D This is the engine that Dokimon was made in, and in the Steam version you will be able to make and upload games to play!

Cheers!- Yano