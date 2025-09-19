- Wrote out all the non cutscene dialogue and implemented for each NPC (except desert goblins)
- Gave each NPC different meetings at different locations. They will visit their friends (if they are in town), go to the nearby water, go to the town square, etc.
- Added some new building materials, like ore-based roofs
- Integrated the NPC diary desires.
- Added lots of new cosmetics
- Drew out the goblin portraits for each emotion
- Added the harvest festival holiday
- added fertilizer and whetstones, which can be used to get better fish and crops
- human dung is now an item
0.2.10 - General Content Additions
