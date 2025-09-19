- Wrote out all the non cutscene dialogue and implemented for each NPC (except desert goblins)

- Gave each NPC different meetings at different locations. They will visit their friends (if they are in town), go to the nearby water, go to the town square, etc.

- Added some new building materials, like ore-based roofs

- Integrated the NPC diary desires.

- Added lots of new cosmetics

- Drew out the goblin portraits for each emotion

- Added the harvest festival holiday

- added fertilizer and whetstones, which can be used to get better fish and crops

- human dung is now an item