19 September 2025 Build 20050744 Edited 19 September 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Wrote out all the non cutscene dialogue and implemented for each NPC (except desert goblins)
- Gave each NPC different meetings at different locations. They will visit their friends (if they are in town), go to the nearby water, go to the town square, etc.
- Added some new building materials, like ore-based roofs
- Integrated the NPC diary desires.
- Added lots of new cosmetics
- Drew out the goblin portraits for each emotion
- Added the harvest festival holiday
- added fertilizer and whetstones, which can be used to get better fish and crops
- human dung is now an item

Changed files in this update

