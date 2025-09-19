 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20050683 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Heroes!

We're in the process of giving all the existing cosmetic items and weapons a beauty pass in which we make all colors match a bit better, add some more detail and make other improvements. Quite a few more of these will follow in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link