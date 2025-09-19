Hello Heroes!
We're in the process of giving all the existing cosmetic items and weapons a beauty pass in which we make all colors match a bit better, add some more detail and make other improvements. Quite a few more of these will follow in the near future.
Version 0.1.3.197 - Beauty / tweak pass #1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update