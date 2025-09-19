Snow Stage: Now features two possible bosses, just like the Jungle Stage. Can you overcome the Black Kite?

Added a new enemy to the Jungle Stage

Reworked the upgrades of all basic cards - each now grants or applies an effect when used

Unique cards can no longer appear in card rewards

Event choices affecting only one player now lock controls to that player

Fixed an issue with the tutorial when accessing the quick map

Updated button behavior: selected buttons now pulsate

Energy progress bar has been reworked and is now integrated directly into the energy icon

Fixed a visual issue with effect icons