19 September 2025 Build 20050679
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Snow Stage: Now features two possible bosses, just like the Jungle Stage. Can you overcome the Black Kite?

Further changes:

  • Added a new enemy to the Jungle Stage

  • Reworked the upgrades of all basic cards - each now grants or applies an effect when used

  • Unique cards can no longer appear in card rewards

  • Event choices affecting only one player now lock controls to that player

  • Fixed an issue with the tutorial when accessing the quick map

  • Updated button behavior: selected buttons now pulsate

  • Energy progress bar has been reworked and is now integrated directly into the energy icon

  • Fixed a visual issue with effect icons

  • Fixed a visual bug when removing the last card of your deck

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764532
Linux Depot 3764533
macOS Depot 3764534
