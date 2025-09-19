Highlights
Snow Stage: Now features two possible bosses, just like the Jungle Stage. Can you overcome the Black Kite?
Further changes:
Added a new enemy to the Jungle Stage
Reworked the upgrades of all basic cards - each now grants or applies an effect when used
Unique cards can no longer appear in card rewards
Event choices affecting only one player now lock controls to that player
Fixed an issue with the tutorial when accessing the quick map
Updated button behavior: selected buttons now pulsate
Energy progress bar has been reworked and is now integrated directly into the energy icon
Fixed a visual issue with effect icons
Fixed a visual bug when removing the last card of your deck
Changed files in this update