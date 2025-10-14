Greetings, Guardians!



Hotfix #6 is on the horizon! We hope everyone’s been having plenty of fun with their new colossal turtle friend! We’re curious… what did you name yours? 🐢

With spooky season upon us, let's take a look at all the new things coming your way in the latest update, as well as patch notes!

Fall Event

A free seasonal update. Live Oct 14th through Oct 31st

New Seasonal Main Menu

New Seasonal decor around player homes

New Trader visiting player homes with exclusive holiday themed cosmetics!

Content Update

Free content for all. Now part of base game.

New "Tragedy of Veyska" side story. Including new relic, rune, and lore to unlock. Begin the story near Misty Home after cleanse the Misthaven Guardian.

Hotfix

Bug fixes for all platforms

HLOD rebuild

Minor translation changes

Fixed Lore Scroll UI Filter

Red Marble character Skin: Fixed Spirit Fox Material.

TOD is now saved. Fast traveling, dying, or quiting/reloading won't reset Day-Night cycle. This bug was causing most eveyone to play the majority of their games during the day. Enjoy the night!

UI fixes for Trader menus. Holding "Buy" now animates again. Buying an item no longer causes the menu to break.

Fixed floating Spyglasses in a few places.

Misc environment fixes (map holes, floating and misaligned geometry, etc)

Pause Menu Async Load

UI Customization Slider snapping fix.

Removed duplicate Eona Statue.

UI Lore Scroll "ALL" category added.

Fixed Home Mirror resetting character customizations.

If you'd like to share your feedback & help us keep improving the game, please join our community Discord. Many thanks to everyone once again for contributing and being a part of this wonderful community! Have a Spooky time!

Infuse Studio & Silver Lining Interactive