15 October 2025 Build 20050518 Edited 15 October 2025 – 09:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to finally present OBRII — a Mars colony-building strategy game now arriving on PC.

This release is a direct port of the original mobile version, carefully adapted for keyboard and mouse.

We understand that right now the game doesn’t yet offer as much content as a full-scale PC title.

Still, we wanted to share it early and hear what you think — whether OBRII deserves a place on PC and how we can make it better.

If the community shows interest, we’ll keep developing it: expanding gameplay systems, adding terraforming, deeper research, and new survival challenges on the red planet.

For now, we invite you to build your first base, manage limited resources, and face the harsh reality of Mars

