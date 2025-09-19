 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20050502 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Skill adjustment for "mana extraction": The original "60% chance to restore 10 mana points to the hero after an attack. If the person holding this skill is an enemy, the hero will be extracted 10 mana points." has been adjusted to "60% chance to restore 10 mana points to the hero after an attack. If the person holding this skill is an enemy, the hero will be extracted 30 mana points"

Fixed a bug that caused crashes during automatic combat.

Changed files in this update

