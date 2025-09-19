This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The (Community) Gods have spoken! Please keep in mind that it’s only been 4 days since launch, and we are still gathering and evaluating all of your feedback.

📢Three of the most frequently mentioned issues were:

Players don't feel free and powerful enough as a god

The day/night cycle feeling too limiting, especially at night, leaving you powerless as a god/player

The repetitive use of wonders, which felt too micro-heavy

While these are definitely major points that we will rework more deeply in the future, we want to roll out some adjustments right away to already make things feel a bit smoother:

(WARNING: Please understand that quick changes to bigger systems can always break other stuff - we decided to let you choose if want you want to be a part of that early feature testing. If not please remain in the Default version and wait until the systems are more properly tested and ironed out).

🛠️ Main topics for Patch v0.1.3

Multigrab for Followers: A god shoudn't have to pick followers one by one. He should be able to carry plenty of them. Well, let's do that!

Nighttime Wonders/Free the Night: You can now use wonders during the night – whether boosting your villagers or grilling enemies, your divine powers never sleep.

Improved Multicast: Now easier to use/target and comes with more impact, so you’re less forced to cast wonders on mortals one by one.

These are only the first steps, showing the direction we want to take. We’ll share more soon about upcoming ideas to make you feel more powerful and free as a god.

ATTENTION: Please keep in mind, these changes come with risks, there wille be some bugs at night and definetely balance issues for a bit now. We will carefully watch, fix and balance based on your reports. What we need is your feedback letting us know if you like these ideas and your bug reports via F2 to polish them up if you enjoy them!

Please share your feedback regarding the update/direction and if you want to support the development write us an honest Steam review - Thank you!

Full Patch notes for Patch v0.1.3:

Changes:

Now multiple mortals can be grabbed simultaneously

Improved multicast handling: easier to execute close to mortals and can now be used in an area if hovering over a building like temple too

More powerful multicast: cost a little bit more mana, but damage is not so strongly reduced if multiple targets are given => much stronger than single targeting

Free the night: all wonder are executable at night, too. Collecting and dropping is now possible too

reduced cast bolt effect as becoming to large on higher levels

Removed migration feature for now: with the multi grab being alive we are already working on realizing migration via multigrabbing and dropping (pick up people and move them to another city - does NOT WORK YET)

Fixes:

Grabbed objects do not disappear in the night and are are saved and still grabbed after loading a savegame

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch: