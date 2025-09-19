Tenant System Nerfed – Tenant multipliers no longer stack to absurd levels with eviction tricks. Property and tenant multipliers now interact in a more balanced way.
Growth Glitch Nerfed – Lowered the chance of rolls from %5 -> %3.
Landlord’s Luck Nerfed – Lowered the chance of rolls from %5 -> %3.
Bug Fixes
Catch Up Achievement – Fixed an issue where the Catch Up achievement was unobtainable due to the it was impossible to earn 150$ from a property.
Rentlord v1.1.2 - Tenant System Balance Changes
