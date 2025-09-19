 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20050345 Edited 19 September 2025 – 15:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Tenant System Nerfed – Tenant multipliers no longer stack to absurd levels with eviction tricks. Property and tenant multipliers now interact in a more balanced way.

Growth Glitch Nerfed – Lowered the chance of rolls from %5 -> %3.

Landlord’s Luck Nerfed – Lowered the chance of rolls from %5 -> %3.

Bug Fixes

Catch Up Achievement – Fixed an issue where the Catch Up achievement was unobtainable due to the it was impossible to earn 150$ from a property.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3546441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3546442
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3546443
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link