Firefighter Frankie is officially released on Steam! Play as Frankie the dog and help protect the city from fires. Put out flames, unlock upgrades, and collect hidden cats as you progress through the fire stations.

What to expect:

🌆 Three unique fire stations

🐱 50 hidden cats to collect

🚒 Upgrades, gadgets, and firefighting tech

⏱️ A tightly crafted 1-2 hour adventure

Thank you so much to everyone who supported the game during development. I hope you enjoy Frankie’s journey!



Tom - PyroPeak Studios