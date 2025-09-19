 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20050279 Edited 19 September 2025 – 15:39:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Firefighter Frankie is officially released on Steam! Play as Frankie the dog and help protect the city from fires. Put out flames, unlock upgrades, and collect hidden cats as you progress through the fire stations.

What to expect:

  • 🌆 Three unique fire stations

  • 🐱 50 hidden cats to collect

  • 🚒 Upgrades, gadgets, and firefighting tech

  • ⏱️ A tightly crafted 1-2 hour adventure

Thank you so much to everyone who supported the game during development. I hope you enjoy Frankie’s journey!

Tom - PyroPeak Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 3428731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link